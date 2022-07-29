A man was stabbed to death late Thursday in north Minneapolis, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred about 9:30 p.m. somewhere in the 2200 block of N. 4th Street, police said. No arrests have been announced.

This is the third homicide in Minneapolis since Tuesday.

"Frantic 911 calls begging officers to come quickly" first alerted police to the stabbing, a police statement read.

People who knew the victim, in his 30s, "were attempting medical care but could not provide details as to how the male was injured," the police statement continued.

Officers took over lifesaving efforts before paramedics stepped in and took the man to the hospital, where he died, police said. The man's identity has yet to be released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and could lead to a reward should there be an arrest and conviction.

There have been 53 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. There were 55 homicides in Minneapolis at this time last year.