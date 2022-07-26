A man was found shot to death early Tuesday in north Minneapolis and police are still looking for the gunman.

Officers found the victim sitting in the front seat of an SUV after getting a call about shots fired on the 700 block of Oliver Avenue N. about 2:40 a.m., said police department spokesman Garrett Parten.

The man believed to be in his 30s is the city's 51st homicide of the year according to a Star Tribune database. The victim's name has not been released.

A 911 caller told police that they saw a male in a hoodie walking away just after the shooting, but police have yet to find that person, Parten said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.