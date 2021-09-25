A man was fatally shot in Minneapolis on Saturday evening.

Minneapolis police said they responded to multiple 911 calls about 6:49 p.m. to a shooting in the 2600 block of E. Lake Street.

According to a police news release: Police found the man and began life-saving measures. He was transported to HCMC and died shortly after.

Police said preliminary information showed that the victim and suspect knew each other, and that the incident was not a random attack.

The victim's identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

It was the city's 72nd homicide this year.

Police ask that anyone with information about the case call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit the information electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Tips remain anonymous and information leading to an arrest or conviction could possibly result in a monetary reward.

CHAO XIONG