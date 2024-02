Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man was fatally shot early Wednesday in north Minneapolis and police continue to look for the shooter.

Officers went to the intersection of West Broadway and Emerson Avenue N. shortly after 1 a.m. and found the victim. The man, who died at the scene, has not been identified, said police spokesman Sgt. Garret Parten.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not released any other information about the incident.