A man was fatally shot in Minneapolis early Friday, police said.

Officers from the Fifth Precinct responded just before 5:30 a.m. to a report of a possible overdose near Nicollet Avenue and Cecil Newman Lane, along a stretch commonly known as Eat Street.

Police arrived to instead find what a department press release described as an unresponsive adult male in his 30s, who had been shot. Emergency responders took the man to HCMC where he died.

The department is investigating. No arrests were made as of late Friday afternoon.