A man was fatally shot early Wednesday in north Minneapolis, where two crime scenes in connection with this killing have the attention of police.

Officers were dispatched about 12:15 a.m. to the 700 block of N. Thomas Avenue, where they located the wounded man inside a home, police said.

Emergency responders took the man to HCMC, where he died, according to police. His identity has yet to be released.

Officers subsequently learned that the fatal gunfire possibly occurred about three-fourths of a mile to the northeast near N. 11th and Knox avenues, police said.

Police crime lab personnel collected evidence at both locations as part of the effort to find any suspects and determine a motive for the gunfire.

This homicide is the city's 74th this year, according to the Star Tribune database, and it occurred barely 3½ hours after a fatal shooting in south Minneapolis left one man dead and three other men wounded.

The four were shot about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of S. Bloomington Avenue, police said. Three of the victims were taken by emergency responders to HCMC, where one was pronounced dead. A fourth arrived at HCMC in a private vehicle.

Police have yet to explain any of the circumstances leading up to the gunfire, and no arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information about either shooting is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482