STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is leading an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by a sheriff's deputy.

According to authorities, an Adams County deputy responded to a report of a person walking in the road in the town of Strongs Prairie about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation said that when the deputy approached the man, he was found to be armed with a gun. DCI says the deputy shot the man, who died at the scene. No details were released on what prompted the deputy to use deadly force.

No one else was injured, according to officials. DCI says the deputy was wearing a body camera. He has been placed on administrative leave in keeping with department policy.

DCI will release the results of its investigation to the Adams County district attorney, who will review the findings.