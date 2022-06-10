Police in the west metro suburb of Plymouth are searching for the person who fatally shot a man Thursday night at a gas station.

Shots rang out at about 8:25 p.m. at the station on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue N., near the busy intersection of 36th and Hwy. 169, police said.

Officers arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound. First responders administered life-saving measures and took the man to a hospital where he later died, police said.

The police department and detectives from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office are following up on leads, police said. Anybody who was in the area and has information about the shooting can call 763-509-5177.