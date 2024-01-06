Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man has died after he and a passenger fell through ice on Pike Bay in northern Minnesota's Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office received reports around 11:15 a.m. Friday that two men on an ATV fell through the ice. Witnesses fishing nearby pulled an 82-year-old Bemidji man from the water and provided life saving efforts until responders arrived and took over.

The man was transported by airboat to an ambulance before he was taken to the Cass Lake Indian Services Hospital for treatment.

The ATV passenger was treated at the scene, but the Bemidji man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His name and cause of death will be released after an autopsy by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in the coming days.

Officials said recent warm weather and rain have created unsafe ice conditions for Pike Bay and other lakes.

"Even though we have experienced colder weather this week; ice conditions still remain very unstable and poor," Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk said in a statement. "Areas that had open water earlier in the week may just have a thin layer of ice on them now and are not safe enough for travel. It is extremely important to check ahead when travelling on the ice."

When using ice, Welk suggested that residents follow these safety guidelines:

• Always wear a life jacket or float coat on the ice (except when in a vehicle).

• Carry ice picks, rope, an ice chisel and tape measure.

• Check ice thickness at regular intervals; conditions can change quickly.

• Bring a cell phone or personal locator beacon.

• Do not go out alone; let someone know about trip plans and expected return time.

• Before heading out, inquire about conditions and known hazards with local experts.

• Parents and guardians should talk with their children about staying away from the ice unless there is adult supervision. This includes lakes and rivers, as well as neighborhood ponds, retention ponds and anywhere ice forms.