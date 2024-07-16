Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man drowned in a south metro lake after he and another person were pitched from their inflatable device by a wave from a passing boat, officials said Tuesday.

The incident occurred late Saturday afternoon on Lake Marion in Lakeville, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as Patishtan Hernandez, 26, of Northfield.

Hernandez and a 19-year-old man were "on an inflatable device outside the designated swimming area [when] a wave from a nearby boat caused both to fall into the water," a Sheriff's Office statement read.

A bystander rescued the younger man, but Hernandez went under and could not be saved, the statement continued.

The Sheriff's Office said its dive team recovered Hernandez about 40 yards from shore in 8 feet of water.

"We thank and commend the bystander for his heroic, lifesaving efforts ... and extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Patishtan Hernandez," the statement read.