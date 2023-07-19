Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man in his 40s died after a stolen Hyundai car crashed into his vehicle Tuesday night in north Minneapolis, police said.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Washington and 22nd avenues N. and found a stolen Hyundai that had hit a second vehicle, according to a news release from Minneapolis police.

The driver of the Hyundai that struck the other vehicle had left the scene by the time officers arrived, the release states. There have been no arrests, and an investigation is underway.

The man in the other vehicle was taken to HCMC but died at the hospital.

A woman who police believe was a passenger in the stolen Hyundai was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide additional details about the crash.

The name of the deceased victim has not been released.

The department asked anyone with information to call 1-800-222-8477, or provide tips online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.