A 31-year-old Hibbing man was killed and another man injured in an apparent ATV rollover crash Saturday in St. Louis County, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Office said the men were thrown from the side-by-side ATV when it crashed on a trail in Balkan Township, between Chisholm and Buhl. The passenger, Kevin J. Jamnick, was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver, Casey J. Daniels, 21, of Chisholm — was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

The Sheriff's Office said in a news release that based on roof damage, the ATV appeared to have rolled over.

Neither man was wearing a helmet or seat belt, the release said. Authorities said they believe speed, alcohol and lack of safety measure contributed to the crash. An investigation was underway.