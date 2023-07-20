Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Authorities are investigating a head-on crash that left one man dead and a second person injured Wednesday afternoon in Andover.

The driver of an SUV heading south on Round Lake Boulevard is believed to have crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound pickup truck near the intersection of 174th Avenue NW., the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

First responders went to the scene about 3:05 p.m. and administered aid to the SUV driver. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital where he later died, the sheriff's office said.

The male driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

No other information was immediately available.