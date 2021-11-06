A 62-year-old man died Saturday when the sports-utility vehicle he was driving rear-ended another SUV and crashed into a metal sign pole in Fridley.

The two vehicles were northbound about noon in the 5300 block of University Av. NE., or Hwy. 47, near Interstate 694 when the victim's vehicle clipped the rear of the SUV in front of it, swerved off the road and into the pole, according to the State Patrol and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

The man, from Fridley, was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the other SUV, a 66-year-old woman from Shoreview, was uninjured.

