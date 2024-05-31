Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man died in a house fire early Friday in Columbia Heights, and authorities are working to learn what sparked the blaze.

Crews went to a duplex on the 1200 block of NE. Circle Terrace at about 2:45 a.m. and found a man inside. First responders were able to pull the man from one of the units and performed life-saving measures at the scene, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, the sheriff's office said.

No other injuries were reported, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office along with the Columbia Heights Police and Fire departments and the Anoka County Fire Investigation Team are investigating.

