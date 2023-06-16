Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man was assaulted before dawn and died in Plymouth, and a suspect was arrested, officials said.

Officers dispatched to the 400 block of Saratoga Lane arrived at about 4:30 a.m. and saw a man there with "severe injuries," a statement from police read.

Emergency responders took the man to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he died, according to police.

A man was arrested and remains jailed on potential charges of second-degree murder.

Police have yet to release the identities of either man or address a possible motive for the assault.