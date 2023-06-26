Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man was found dead inside a house that caught fire Sunday evening in Eden Prairie.

Crews went to a residence on Oxbow Drive east of Flying Cloud Airport after getting a 911 call about a house on fire and saw smoke coming from second story. Upon arrival about 7:15 p.m., crews learned somebody might be inside, Eden Prairie Fire Chief Scott Gerber told Twin Cities television stations.

Firefighters went in and found the man dead, Gerber said.

"On behalf of the City of Eden Prairie, we would like to express our thoughts and prayers with the family as they go through this time," he told KMSP-TV during a media briefing.

The name of the man has not been released.

Several departments responded to the scene. It was not immediately known how the blaze started.