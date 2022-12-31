Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man found in a vehicle near U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis police said Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire Friday night found a man sitting inside the running vehicle in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, police said.

The man, who the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified as 26-year-old Jeremy Demond Ellis of Plymouth, died Friday night at the scene. The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner.

The 28-year-old man who was arrested was booked on probable cause of murder, Minneapolis police said. The man, a Rochester resident, was taken into custody at the Hennepin County jail at 3:40 a.m. Saturday, jail records show.

The Star Tribune generally does not name people who have not been charged with a crime.

Minneapolis police officers and Hennepin County deputies responded around 9 p.m. to shooting reports near 6th Street and Chicago Avenue on the east side of downtown Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police interviewed several people, and forensic scientists responded to collect evidence, police said. A homicide investigation is continuing.