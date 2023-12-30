Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man found shot early Saturday morning in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood of Minneapolis has died, police said.

According to a statement from Minneapolis police spokesperson Garret Parten, officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 3:45 a.m. in the 600 block of University Avenue SE. They found a 40-year-old man lying in the street with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers and emergency workers attempted life-saving measures before transporting the victim to HCMC, where he died. The man's identity will be released after an autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office.

Investigators have made no arrests, but information so far suggests that a "physical altercation" involving a group of people at a nearby building had something to do with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the crime can send anonymous tips to CrimeStoppers of Minnesota online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).