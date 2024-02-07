A man is dead after being struck by a slow-moving Hennepin County plow truck that left a northeast Minneapolis gas station Wednesday.

Officers responded to E. Hennepin Avenue, between SE. 6th and 7th streets, for a hit-and-run crash at around 2:30 a.m. They found the man near a Holiday gas station entrance, where police said it was apparent he was run over.

Emergency medical personnel declared him dead at the scene.

An earlier press release said the incident was a hit-and-run, but authorities later updated that the plow driver has been identified. That driver is reportedly cooperating with investigators. Police initially said the man walked in front of the plow truck when he was struck. Messages were left with a police spokesman inquiring as to whether the driver was aware he struck the man. No arrests have been made.

The man's identity and cause of death will be released after an autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.