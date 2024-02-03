A man died after being hit by a minivan Friday night while walking in a residential area on St. Paul's East Side, police said.

Police responded at about 6:30 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Van Dyke Street and E. Mechanic Avenue, according to a news release. St. Paul Fire Department medics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity was not released Friday night.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Kia Sedona was westbound on Mechanic Avenue and turned south onto Van Dyke Street. Police believe the man was walking in the middle of Van Dyke when the minivan hit him, St. Paul Sgt. Mike Ernster said.

The driver stopped, remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators Friday night, according to police. He was not arrested and police didn't believe he was impaired while driving, Ernster said. The circumstances of the crash were still under investigation Friday night.