A man is dead after an assault Friday morning in Minneapolis and a man at the scene was booked for murder, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

About 10:15 Friday morning, police from the First Precinct arrived at the 600 block of First Street North to the report of an assault, a Minneapolis Police Department news release said. They located an unconscious 50-year-old man. Despite emergency assistance, the man died at the scene.

The Minneapolis Police Forensic Division processed the scene and collected evidence and the department's homicide division is investigating, the release said.

A 33-year-old man at the scene was taken to Hennepin Healthcare and later booked for murder at the Hennepin County Jail, the release said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the deceased man's name and cause of death.

This is the city's 24th homicide this year, according to a Star Tribune database.