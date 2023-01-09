One man died when two snowmobiles and an ATV broke through the ice on a western Minnesota lake after dark over the weekend, officials said.

The Otter County Sheriff's Office said it was alerted at about 7:25 p.m. Saturday of the recreational vehicles in the water on the northeast side of Otter Tail Lake.

A 64-year-old man from nearby Ottertail was pulled from the water, taken by ambulance to a hospital and died shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said.

All the others on the vehicles were accounted for, but the Sheriff's Office has yet to say how many there were or whether any of them were injured.