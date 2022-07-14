A 38-year-old man died Thursday afternoon, a day after he was stabbed in St. Paul, police said.

Officers were called to the stabbing about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to a residence on the 100 block of Bates Avenue E. The man was conscious and breathing, and he was taken to Regions Hospital.

Police learned around noon Thursday that the man had died. No arrests have been made in what authorities called the city's 22nd homicide of the year.

"The circumstances surrounding the stabbing and death are still under investigation, however, there is no public safety concern," a police statement said.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the man's exact cause of death and positive identification, which will be released by police.