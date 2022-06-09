SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison, according to federal authorities in South Dakota.

A federal indictment accuses Frank Stewart, 62, of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of methamphetamine in South Dakota and elsewhere.

"He personally distributed more than 500 grams of methamphetamine during his involvement in the conspiracy," U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell said.

Stewart, of Browns Valley, Minnesota, pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Two other defendants have been charged in the case.

Stewart was arrested last year in Todd County, Minnesota, where police searched his motorhome and discovered a half-pound of meth, more than $9,000 in cash and two firearms, according to a west-central Minnesota drug task force.