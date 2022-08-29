A man was shot and killed and a woman is being questioned following an argument in Minneapolis' Como neighborhood Monday.

Police were called at 12:10 p.m. to the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE. on a report of a shooting. There, they found a 30-year-old male with life-threatening gunshot wounds, who was taken to HCMC where he died, according to police spokesman Officer Garrett Parten.

Police on the scene determined that the man was in some sort of verbal altercation with a woman, "and that altercation escalated to gunfire," Parten said.

Parten said the man and woman know each other, although the nature of their relationship was not immediately clear. The woman was on the scene when officers arrived, and was being interviewed by homicide investigators as of Monday afternoon, Parten said.

It is the city's 62nd homicide of the year, according to a Star Tribune database.