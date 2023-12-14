Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man is dead after a shooting in Isanti County, north of the Twin Cities.

A resident of rural Spencer Brook Township, east of Princeton, called the Isanti County Sheriff's Office just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and reported a shooting inside a home, an Isanti County Sheriff's Office statement said.

Isanti County deputies as well as officers from the Cambridge and Isanti police departments responded and confirmed the death.

"Preliminary investigation indicated this was a targeted incident and there is no immediate danger to the public," the statement said.

No one else was injured, the Sheriff's Office said.

The man's body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office; he will be identified once family notifications are made, the Sheriff's Office said.

No arrests have been made, but the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping with the investigation.