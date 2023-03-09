One man is dead following a Thursday morning shooting in the parking lot of a Cub Foods in Fridley.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies responded at 11 a.m. to the grocery store at 250 57th Ave. NE. on a report of someone who had been shot in the parking lot. First responders and bystanders performed lifesaving measures before the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a news release, the Sheriff's Office said the investigation was in its early stages and limited public information was available. No arrests have been announced. The victim will be identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.