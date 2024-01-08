Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A pedestrian crossing against a red light at a St. Paul intersection Monday morning was hit by a pickup truck driver and killed, officials said.

The incident occurred about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of W. 7th Street and W. Maynard Drive, police said.

The pickup was heading east on W. 7th just east of S. Davern Street when it struck the pedestrian, according to police.

"Preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing the roadway against the red light when the crash occurred," a statement from police read.

Police said the pickup driver is cooperating with the investigation.

The identities of the two people involved have yet to be released.