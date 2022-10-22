Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man was fighting for his life after being shot Friday night in south Minneapolis.

Police got a call of shots fired at about 8:23 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Park Avenue, according to police spokesperson Brian Feintech. They responded to find a man in his 40s with what was described as a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Emergency workers transported the shooting victim to HCMC, and Minneapolis police collected evidence from the scene. No arrests for the shooting had been made as of Saturday afternoon.