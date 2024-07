Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Metro Transit police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon at a St. Paul bus stop that left one man critically injured.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound around 3:30 p.m. at a bus shelter near the intersection of Snelling Avenue and Spruce Tree Drive. The victim was transported in critical condition to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday evening.