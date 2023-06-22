Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 42-year-old man has been convicted of two misdemeanors and sentenced to four days in jail for his role in a large brawl inside the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in 2021 over Thanksgiving weekend.

Edward L. Triplett, of Andover, was convicted in Hennepin County District Court last week of one count each of disorderly conduct and fifth-degree assault in connection with the mayhem on Nov. 26, 2021, near a Terminal 2 gate.

Jurors acquitted Triplett on a third-degree riot charge, a gross misdemeanor, and a second fifth-degree assault count.

Along with jail time, Triplett's sentence includes $378 in fines and fees, and 32 hours of community work service that must be performed within 90 days of sentencing.

The fights erupted among a dozen or so passengers after two large groups exited a Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando, according an airport spokesman. Injuries inflicted were minor, the spokesman said.

A bystander's video of the incident, which lasted just over a minute, was posted on social media and shared thousands of times. Neither law enforcement nor airport officials have said what sparked the conflict.

In May, jurors acquitted a 38-year-old woman of charges related to the brawl. Chakyna Henry of Rochester was found not guilty of third-degree riot, a gross misdemeanor, and two counts of misdemeanor assault. Henry's attorney said she was acting in defense of her five children.