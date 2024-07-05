Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man fell to his death after climbing 25 feet up a tree in northern Minnesota, officials said Friday.

The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Thursday during a July 4th celebration near the shore of Gun Lake in Aitkin County, the Sheriff's Office said.

Officials identified the victim as 27-year-old Henry M. Cannon of Red Wing.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Cannon, who was in a yard with friends, was climbing a large white pine tree when a branch about 2 inches in diameter broke. He fell to the ground, sustaining numerous internal injuries.

Cannon was transported unconscious by ambulance to Riverwood Hospital in Aitkin, where he was pronounced dead.