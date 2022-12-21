A man was charged Wednesday with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of his roommate earlier this week in their north Minneapolis residence.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office filed one count of intentional second-degree murder against Charles Raymond Thomas, 71, who is accused of killing Willie James Hobbs, 57, on Sunday at their home in the 3100 block of Dupont Avenue N.

Hobbs was identified on Tuesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, which ruled that the homicide was caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

Police responded to the report of a shooting Sunday night. The 911 caller told dispatch that Thomas was calling relatives to say that he shot Hobbs, according to the criminal charges.

When police arrived at the home, Thomas was outside with relatives and told police that he was the shooter and the gun was upstairs, charges say. Thomas also told police that Hobbs was his friend who lived with him for a while, but he said that Hobbs was harassing and bullying him.

"Nobody feels worse than I do about this. I didn't plan for this," Thomas told police, according to charges.

Hobbs was found face down at the top of the staircase with four gunshot wounds. Police found the 9mm gun upstairs that matched the discharged casings near his body.

Thomas allegedly called several relatives for help after shooting Hobbs, charges say, but he did not call 911. Thomas' son told police that when his father called, Thomas told him, "Son, I made a mistake. Hurry up now." When the son arrived, Thomas said he didn't know what happened and "I just snapped."

Another witness said Thomas also said he "snapped." The same witness told police that she was at the home earlier in the evening after Thomas called her and she heard the roommates arguing. But she said the two men "went their separate ways, so she left," according to the charges.

Thomas tried calling her again and left a message asking for help. "She was concerned because there are guns in the home," charges say. She went back inside the house and heard Thomas shoot Hobbs.

"She heard three shots in quick succession followed by a pause. Then [Thomas] shot [Hobbs] a fourth time. The witness ran up the stairs and found [Thomas] holding the gun."

Thomas does not have a criminal record in Minnesota. He makes his first court appearance Thursday.