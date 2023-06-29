Prosecutors have charged a man with negligence and manslaughter for a May 14 blaze in White Bear Lake that engulfed a residential building and killed his mother.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office charged Christian Thomas Dahm, 45, with second degree manslaughter and negligent fire causing great bodily harm for the May 14 fire that led to the death five days later of Patricia Ann Dahm, 79. A nationwide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to the charging documents, White Bear Lake officers responded to Aspen Court at 11:38 p.m. that night for reports of a fire and "things blowing up" inside of a fourplex residential building. An officer arrived to find the building was engulfed in flames that seemed to be spreading to nearby housing units.

When police asked a man outside for the location of his son, the man pointed to his back patio and told police, "he's over there. He started the fire."

Officers found Dahm there incoherent and nearly nude, handcuffing him before he became "dead weight" and had to be carried from the fire. Before being taken to the hospital for an evaluation, Dahm told investigators that he was in the garage working on his fishing pole before the fire began. He worked over a car hood, and did not want to be around his father.

"I was using oil, there was an oil pan, and I had a cigarette I lit with a torch," Dahm told investigators. "All of a sudden, there was a fire."

Dahm's father told investigators that his son was creating his usual disturbance that day, and had left an unextinguished Sterno can on top of cardboard boxes the day before. The night of the fire, he and his wife went downstairs to check on Dahm because they were worried he was high on methamphetamine.

Charging documents say they opened the door and it looked like everything exploded. Dahm was allegedly inside the garage, throwing things around before running outside.

Witnesses said they heard pounding noises and Dahm yelling before seeing the fire extend from the garage. One witness said Dahm stood by a tree and watched as the fire continued.

Dahm's father said he did not see Patricia Dahm exit their home after the fire began. Firefighters located her inside and rescued her from the blaze, but she had slight burns and was struggling to breathe. She was taken to Region's hospital where she was treated for smoke inhalation and burns, but died of her injuries on May 19. According to Dahm's online obituary, she was a grandmother to four, taught in the White Bear Lake School District for 34 years and was an avid tennis and bridge player.