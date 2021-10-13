BRAINERD, Minn. — A Brainerd man faces a homicide charge after he allegedly shot and killed a woman he may have thought was his ex-girlfriend, investigators say.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that 29-year-old Cameron Moser was charged Monday in Crow Wing County with second-degree intentional murder in connection with 46-year-old Bethany Bernatsky's death. Police found her body in a resort cabin near Nisswa on Thursday.

Sheriff Scott Goddard said investigators believe Moser may have been looking to kill his ex-girlfriend and mistook Bernatsky for her. Both women's families say they resemble each other.

The ex-girlfriend's father said the week before the shooting Moser came to the RV park he owns across from the resort looking for her. He said Moser wasn't happy that his daughter had overcome drug abuse.

Bernatsky had recently left Vermont, where she was running a paving company, and planned to stay the winter in the Brainerd area, her brother, Ben Bernatsky, said. She had moved into a cabin at the resort a couple weeks ago.

According to the criminal complaint, a cabin occupant called police Thursday night to report gunfire coming from the cabin next door. Responding officers found Moser near the RV park with a rifle and a handgun. He surrendered about 1 a.m.

A SWAT team found Bernatsky's body in the cabin where the shots originated. Shell casings recovered from the cabin matched Moser's rifle, the complaint said.

Moser remains in jail on $1 million bail. His attorney didn't return a message.