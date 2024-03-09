ELKHORN, Wis. — A man charged with killing a bartender and her husband at a southern Wisconsin sports bar has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Attorney Russell Jones entered the plea Friday for Thomas A. Routt, 57, of Elkhorn to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, robbery, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Routt remains jailed in Walworth County on $2 million cash bond.

The shootings around 12:10 a.m. on Feb. 1 killed Gina Weingart, 37, and Emerson Weingart, 33, at the Sports Page Barr, police said. Routt was taken into custody three days later by the Walworth County Sheriff's Office on a Department of Correction hold, police said.

Routt told police robbery was the motive for the shootings and that he took $120 to $140 from an open cash drawer.

The only other person in the bar at the time told police Routt came in and played gaming machines for about 30 minutes before brandishing a handgun. The eyewitness said he fled out the back door as Routt shot at Gina Weingart and managed to escape being shot at as he got away, police said.

Routt later told police where he tried to hide the gun in trash, and officers found a 9 mm handgun there, along with ammunition, police said.