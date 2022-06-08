DULUTH — A 32-year-old man was charged in connection to the November overdose death of a 28-year-old Proctor woman.

After a lengthy death investigation, Cordaro Ware was charged by the St. Louis County Attorney's Office with third-degree murder in late April for selling controlled substances to Kaylee Englin, according to the county Sheriff's Office. Ware was arrested Tuesday following a fugitive investigation.

In a news release, the Sheriff's Office warned of the prevalence of fentanyl in the region. Fentanyl and an animal tranquilizer were part of Englin's cause of death. In 2020, 36 people died of an opiate overdose in St. Louis County, more than double the number of deaths recorded in 2000. Most involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl.