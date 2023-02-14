Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 53-year-old man has been charged with hitting a motorcyclist at a busy Minneapolis intersection and abandoning his damaged car while his victim suffered what ultimately were fatal injuries.

Carlos D. Collins, of Minneapolis, was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the collision on Sept. 30 at W. 22nd Street and S. Lyndale Avenue that killed 26-year-old Nicolas Cabrera, of Minneapolis, who died on Nov. 12 at HCMC.

A warrant has been issued for Collins' arrest.

A CaringBridge webpage started on behalf of the family and dedicated to updating Cabrera's time in the hospital said he suffered severe head injuries.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police officers dispatched at about 12:30 a.m. to the crash scene found a car and a motorcycle, both damaged. Cabrera was taken from the scene by emergency responders to HCMC, where he died weeks later.

The officers saw the car on video surveillance pull out of a parking lot and collide with the motorcycle. Collins got out from the driver's side of the car, while a passenger exited as well. Both got in another car and drove off.

About seven hours later, Collins' sister reported the car stolen.

Collins admitted under police questioning that he collided with the motorcyclist and left the scene.