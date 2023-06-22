A man who allegedly shot three people and held St. Paul police at bay for hours overnight is custody.

The suspect had climbed onto the roof of a building on the 200 block of Superior Street in an effort to evade police who had responded to the area after getting 911 calls about a shooting, said police spokesman Alyssa Arcand.

A SWAT team arrived and attempted to get the man to surrender peacefully. The suspect was eventually arrested at about 2:30 a.m. and taken to Regions Hospital for treatment for his injuries. He was expected to be booked into jail for aggravated assault and an active felony arrest warrant, Arcand said.

Officers had gone to the scene at about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday and found two men with gunshot wounds to their legs and a woman who had been shot in her legs and arm. The victims' injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Arcand said.

Police continue to investigate what led to the shooting.