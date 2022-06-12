When Minneapolis firefighters were called to an apartment fire Sunday morning, there were no signs of a fire but they found the body of a man believed to be in his 60s.

Authorities say that the fire alarm went off in the apartment at 1700 3rd Av. S. around 9 a.m. Officers found that another 55-year-old man had been in the apartment and was with firefighters. That man was later arrested and is being held in the Hennepin County jail.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. Minneapolis police said in a news release that he didn't appear to have died from injuries related to any fire.

The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been charged.

This is the 42nd homicide in Minneapolis.