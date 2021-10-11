A man was arrested Monday after police exchanged gunfire with him at an apartment building across from Tartan High School in Oakdale.

Residents said they heard a few gunshots about 2:40 p.m. followed by more gunshot-like noises at 3:30 p.m. in the 900 block of N. Greenway Avenue. At the scene, a third-floor window was shattered. Several items, including a rifle, were on the sidewalk below it.

A man, 32, was arrested, according to a news release from the Oakdale Police Department. The man was a "person in crisis" and shot at officers from the window, according to police. Officers from Oakdale, Woodbury and the Washington County Sheriff's Office returned fire, according to the release.

No one was hit by the gunfire. The man surrendered and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Some students at Tartan High School and Oakdale Elementary School were on lockdown during the ordeal.

A resident, who asked not to be named for his safety, said he heard gunshots and a man shouting at police.

Alex Chhith