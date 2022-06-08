ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police have arrested a man for allegedly firing nearly a dozen shots at officers during a Twin Cities car chase with his pregnant wife in the passenger seat.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Tuesday that the incident began around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when a state trooper tried to stop Pablo Nava Jaimes for speeding in St. Paul. According to a criminal complaint, he fled at speeds near 100 mph.

He fired a shot at the trooper and fired at officers who joined the chase in White Bear Lake, according to the complaint. No officers were hit and none returned fire.

Jaimes finally stopped the car and he and his wife tried to run away on foot before officers captured them. Troopers pursuing Jaimes in a helicopter saw him throw a gun over a fence as he was running. Officers recovered a pistol from that area.

Court records show Jaimes was driving on a suspended license and was wanted in Hennepin County on drug possession and open bottle charges stemming from a traffic stop in December.

He was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County with three counts of first-degree assault-use of deadly force against a peace officer and two counts of drive-by shooting-toward an occupied motor vehicle in connection with the chase.