The search for a shooting suspect led to a police chase and crash in southeast Minneapolis .

Minneapolis Police Sgt. Garrett Parten said the chase started Friday morning when Minneapolis police officers, Hennepin County sheriff's detectives and members of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension located a man wanted in connection to a shooting.

Officials did not say what shooting the man is suspected of, but officers were told that he may be armed. Police disclosed his name; however, the Star Tribune normally does not name suspects until they are charged.

Law enforcement followed the man, who was a passenger in a stolen vehicle with stolen license plates, to a spot near N. 22nd and Emerson avenues where he was parked, police said. Law enforcement moved their marked and unmarked vehicles to surround the suspect at around 10 a.m. Friday.

That's when, Parten said, the driver rammed three Hennepin County sheriff's vehicles and fled, launching a chase through north Minneapolis, over the Lowry Avenue Bridge, and into northeast Minneapolis.

While making a left-hand turn from southbound SE. Central Avenue to eastbound SE. University Avenue, "the pursued vehicle left the roadway, drove over a snow embankment and continued traveling on a sidewalk," Parten said in a news release. Approximately midblock, the vehicle swerved to the left, crossed all lanes of University, drove over a snow embankment and struck a tree, the release said.

All four people in the vehicle, including the suspect, were transported to the hospital. The driver suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. A gun was recovered from the vehicle, and the shooting suspect was booked into Hennepin County jail after he was released from the hospital.

"While it is unfortunate that there were injuries because of this incident, I am thankful that no involved law enforcement officers or uninvolved, innocent bystanders were hurt by this driver's outrageous attempts to flee police and conceal a wanted felon," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. "This egregious behavior endangered our community, and it will not be tolerated."