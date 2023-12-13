PHILADELPHIA — A man who authorities say engaged in a shootout with Philadelphia police that left him and two officers wounded is now facing numerous charges including two counts of attempted murder, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Dioul Devaughn, 40, also faces four counts each of aggravated assault and assault on a law enforcement officer stemming from the shootout. He remained hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday, and prosecutors did not know if he has retained an attorney.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to reports of gunfire and saw a pickup truck that was occupied by a man believed to have been involved. The man initially stopped the truck after an officer activated his emergency lights, but he then drove off as the officer approached the vehicle on foot.

Officers soon spotted the truck again, and the pursuit ended when the driver rammed a police car. He then got out and started shooting at police, prosecutors said.

Four city officers — Christopher Rycek, Harry Glenn, Michael Mitchell and Kenneth Fazio— returned fire, striking Devaughn. He was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery.

Glenn, 31, who has served on the force for six years, was shot in the ankle and had a graze wound to his head. Rycek, 32, a nine-year veteran of the force, had a graze wound to the bridge of his nose. Both officers were treated at hospitals and were later released.

Mitchell, 34, who is a 12-year veteran of the force, and Fazio, 40, an 18-year veteran, were not hurt, and no other injuries were reported in the chase or the shootout.

Glenn and Rycek were in the vehicle that was rammed, prosecutors said. It also was struck by several shots, and its rear passenger window was shattered by gunfire.

The four officers have been put on administrative duty while the shooting is investigated, which is standard policy in such matters.