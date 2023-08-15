A man has admitted to fatally shooting one man and wounding another in separate incidents south of downtown Minneapolis within a week's time last year.

Darius D. Sharp, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to second-degree intentional murder and two counts of second-degree assault in connection with shootings Sept. 16 and 17 and gunfire the following week that killed 24-year-old Brenell Michael Green, of St. Paul.

The plea agreement between the prosecution and the defense calls for Sharp to be sentenced to a term of 30 years. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Sharp would expect to serve roughly 19 years in prison and the balance on supervised release. The plea deal also includes dismissal of three counts – one for first-degree murder and two for first-degree attempted murder.

Sharp, who remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail, is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 29.

According to the charges:

Officers were sent around 9:30 a.m. Sept. 22 to Nicollet Avenue and 19th Street, where they saw Green on the ground and shot in the chest. He died at the scene.

Police reviewed surveillance video from in front of Net Supermarket. It showed Sharp, wearing a mask that revealed only his eyes, walking in front of the store and another man who then ran away. Sharp "set up his aim with both hands and fired several times" at Green as he fled, the complaint read.

A store employee said the shooter in the video looked like the man who was beaten in the store Sept. 16 and involved in another shooting later that day.

Store video backed up the employee's account, showing Sharp being attacked by a larger man — not Green — about 2:35 p.m. inside the market. Sharp fled, returned two hours later and while outside the store fired 20 rounds at the man who attacked him and others in a group in front of the store. No one was wounded.

Early the next afternoon, another shooting occurred "with the exact same conduct," the charges continued. During that incident, Sharp fired nine times at a group outside the store and hit one person in the leg.