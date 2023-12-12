A 27-year-old man has admitted that while working at a St. Paul recreation center he shot and critically wounded a 16-year-old boy outside the facility.

Exavir D. Binford Jr., of St. Paul, pleaded guilty Monday in Ramsey County District Court to first-degree assault in connection with the shooting on Jan. 18 outside Jimmy Lee Recreation Center.

Prosecutors told the court Monday that they intend to seek a sentence of nearly 10 1⁄ 2 years, while state guidelines call for something near seven years. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 9. In the meantime, Binford remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail.

According to a criminal complaint:

Binford, who transferred to the Jimmy Lee Rec Center in August after four years at the Arlington Rec Center, had previous difficulties with the teenager, identified as J.T.

Binford, who worked as a community recreation specialist, said the teenager and his group fought at Central High School and at Jimmy Lee.

Earlier in the day, Binford said that Central High staff called to warn recreation center employees about trouble at the school. Rec center staff locked the doors as a precaution, but a fight among girls began there.

A witness said Binford came outside and told the students to leave. Police responded but left once the situation calmed down. A girl in the group allegedly let her brother into the building. Binford said he objected because that brother was in the group causing trouble.

Fed up, Binford decided to leave work, but told the girl to shut up when hearing her talk about him on his way out. The girl stepped up to Binford, prompting J.T. to intervene.

The two began arguing, and a teen referred to in the complaint as R.C., joined in. J.T. allegedly told R.C. to call someone to "bring all the sticks," which Binford assumed meant to bring weapons.

Binford said he walked away, but R.C. got in his way, and Binford gave him a "baby shove." He says that is when the teens knocked him to the ground. Binford then flipped J.T. and punched at R.C., adding that his jacket was being pulled over his head. He got up, and fired one shot that hit J.T. in the head. Neither teen had a weapon.

Ramsey County sheriff's deputies recovered a 9-millimeter handgun while arresting Binford. The county issued him a permit to carry a firearm in public on Sept. 20, 2022.