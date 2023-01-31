A 25-year-old Minneapolis man admitted Tuesday to fatally shooting a man in Inver Grove Heights, claiming that a dispute turned violent over an erotic massage from a female accomplice.

Logan A. Slack pleaded guilty in Dakota County District Court to second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of Michael Chang-Beom Lee, 43, whose body was found by police in the early morning hours of Sept. 24 at his residence in the 2100 block of 78th Court E.

The plea agreement between the defense and the prosecution calls for Slack to receive a term of roughly 30 1⁄ 2 years. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Slack can expect to serve nearly 20 years in prison and the balance on supervised release. He remains jailed ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for May 3.

Co-defendant Fotini A. West, also 25 and from Minneapolis, was charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. She remains jailed in lieu of $300,000 bail and is due back in court Feb. 22.

According to the charges:

Lee called 911 shortly after 2 a.m. Sept. 24, screaming for help. Officers went behind the home and saw the glass from two doors was shattered. They entered and found Lee dead in the basement bathroom.

Occupants of a vehicle parked nearby told an officer they saw an unfamiliar SUV parked in the cul-de-sac with the engine running. The vehicle description led to police stopping it near the crime scene, where they arrested Slack, West and a third person who ultimately was not charged.

Slack told police he drove West to Lee's home "for the purpose of [her] giving him an erotic massage … in exchange for money," according to the charges. West came out and told Slack that Lee had assaulted her and wouldn't pay.

Slack, armed with a revolver, and West confronted Lee in the locked basement bathroom. Slack shot Lee in the back. He said he shot Lee to stop him from calling 911 and "to obtain [Lee's] cellphone to ensure electronic payment for the massage," the charges say.