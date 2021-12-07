An unlicensed driver admitted in court that he was drunk when he sped through a north Minneapolis intersection and struck and killed a teenager skateboarding after school.

Bobby F. Brookins, 34, pleaded guilty Monday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the collision shortly after 8:30 p.m. on June 15 at N. 51st and Fremont avenues. The crash killed 16-year-old Dychaun L. Chew.

Sentencing for Brookins is scheduled for Feb. 22. A term of 4 to 4 3⁄ 4 years is expected, with roughly two-thirds of that time served in prison and the balance on supervised release, the County Attorney's Office said.

Brookins' blood alcohol content measured 0.16%, twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota, according to the criminal complaint.

Brookins' license was revoked in 2007, according to the state Department of Public Safety. His driving and criminal history in Minnesota includes two convictions for drunken driving, four for driving with either a suspended or revoked license, two for having no auto insurance, two for disorderly conduct and two for assault.

Chew attended Minneapolis South High School, where teachers and classmates remembered the sophomore as "a bright light, an inspiration and an excellent student who spoke fondly of his family and plans for his future," Principal Brett Stringer said in a notice to the school community shortly after Chew's death. Stringer said Chew was skateboarding home at the time he was killed.

Police determined that Brookins was speeding north on Fremont, went through the stop sign and hit Chew as he skateboarded across the street.

The SUV's data recorder showed that Brookins was driving 55 mph and accelerating, the complaint read. The speed limit there is 20 mph.

Officers found several parked vehicles "with severe damage" north of the scene and Brookins' SUV on a front lawn of a home, according to the charges.