A 30-year-old man has pleaded guilty after being charged with waving a loaded handgun in a downtown Minneapolis bar with a largely LGBTQ clientele and shouting a derogatory epithet while threatening to kill a bartender.

Conell W. Harris, of Minneapolis, entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis to being a felon in possession of firearm in connection with the incident on Nov. 28 at the 19 Bar located near Loring Park on W. 15th Street just west of Nicollet Avenue.

Court records show Harris has one conviction each in Hennepin County for robbery and for burglary, and two convictions for illegal weapons possession.

Federal sentencing guidelines call for Harris to serve anywhere from 4¼ to 5 ¼ years in prison. However, federal judges have full discretion when sentencing defendants and are not bound by the guidelines calculation.

Harris has also been charged in Hennepin County District Court with making threats of violence with reckless disregard of risk for his actions that night. He due back in court in the case on May 31.

This gun incident occurred as the Twin Cities LGBTQ community coped with the impact of a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs about a week earlier. A gunman opened fire there, killing five and injuring 17 in one of the city's few LGBTQ bars.

According to the state and federal criminal complaints filed against Harris:

Police were alerted shortly after 11 p.m. of a man who drew a gun after being directed to leave the bar. Several people inside pointed at Harris as officers arrived, arrested him and seized the weapon.

Patrons and employees told police that Harris entered the bar and was "acting strangely," then became upset after being asked to show identification. The bar does not allow anyone inside under 21 years old. A bartender told Harris to leave.

"I ain't going nowhere," the charges quoted him as saying in response, before brandishing a loaded .45-caliber handgun, and he "squared up" with the bartender.

As one patron stepped in hoping to de-escalate the showdown, Harris warned the bartender in profane and physically threatening language to watch what he was saying or "I'm going to [mess] you up."

Before leaving, Harris continued yelling profanities at the bartenders and used a derogatory term based on sexual orientation in a threat to kill one of them. Harris came back inside and played pool before officers arrived and arrested him.